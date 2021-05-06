Can add 9,500 beds if Centre ensures 700 MT daily oxygen supply: Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, thanked the Centre on Thursday for supplying 730 metric tonnes of oxygen to the national capital.

He said that Delhi received 730 MT of oxygen on Wednesday and would require a daily supply of 700 MT till the second wave of coronavirus lasts.

He further requested hospitals to increase COVID beds that they had to cut down due to the shortage of life-saving gas in the past few days.

Kejriwal added that if 700 MT of daily oxygen supply is ensured by the Centre, the Delhi government can set up around 9,000-9,500 more oxygen beds.

He urged hospitals that were forced to reduce the availability of oxygen beds due to shortage of gas in recent days, to increase it now to the previous level. This way, he added, 1,000-2,000 more beds will be added, he said.

Kejriwal also said that 35.74 lakh COVID vaccine doses had been administered in Delhi so far. Around 28 lakh people have received single-dose and 7.76 lakh have been given both doses of the vaccine, he said.

The chief minister cited "enthusiasm" among the youth for vaccines, saying around 1.30 lakh people aged 18 years and above have been vaccinated in Delhi in the last three days.

Also Read: Budget tax provisions haunt COVID-19 donations, relief as pandemic surges

Also Read: Supreme Court asks Centre to prepare for third wave of COVID-19

Also Read: PM Modi holds review meeting on COVID-19 situation in country