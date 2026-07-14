'Can beat an old European city': IIT Kanpur alumnus explains why he thinks Indiranagar is Bengaluru's best neighbourhood

Bengaluru is a city that often splits opinion. While some neighbourhoods are known for flooding, traffic and unplanned growth, others are admired for their greenery and thoughtful layout. A viral post on X has once again reignited that debate, with many residents weighing in on what makes some parts of the city work better than others.

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The post was shared by Aaditya Aanand, an IIT Kanpur alumnus and founder of Multibagg AI, who described Bengaluru as "a paradox". Comparing flood-prone Bellandur with Indiranagar, he argued that the neighbourhood feels more like an old European city than India's Silicon Valley.

"Bangalore is a paradox. Parts of this city turn into a slum the moment it rains (sorry, Bellandur). Then there is Indiranagar, which can beat an old European city on a good evening. 100 Feet Road is what happens when someone actually thinks about how a city should be built," he wrote.

Aanand described Indiranagar's 100 Feet Road as a place where city life feels effortless.

Bangalore is a paradox. Parts of this city turn into a slum the moment it rains (sorry, Bellandur). Then there is Indiranagar, which can beat an old European city on a good evening. 100 Feet Road is what happens when someone actually thinks about how a city should be built.… pic.twitter.com/aWBhGd7EBt — Aaditya Aanand (@biased_human) July 11, 2026

"Walking into 100 Feet Road feels like walking into the ground floor of a giant mall, except it is not a mall. Showrooms line both sides. Footpaths are wide and you can actually walk on them. There is parking. The roads are wide. It is beautiful in the evening when the sun drops low and the golden light falls on the leaves of countless trees," he wrote.

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He also praised the area's mix of homes, startups, restaurants and nightlife.

"Startups sit next to bars, cafes and restaurants. You will find people all dressed up, walking quickly and heading to clubs in the evening. Indiranagar has a soul. A free bird kind of soul. One that smiles. One that likes the rain," he wrote.

According to Aanand, the atmosphere changes just a short walk away from the bustling main road.

"But walk 100 metres away from 100 Feet Road and it goes quiet. There are homes built the way homes should be, cars parked outside, enough trees, enough greenery and enough silence that you forget you are standing in the middle of the Silicon Valley of India," he added.

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The post prompted a broader discussion on Bengaluru's urban planning.

One user argued that the city's rapid growth had outpaced its infrastructure. "Bangalore as a city wasn't a planned one. Except Jayanagar, Domlur and Whitefield. Nothing else was planned. Population grew 10x in 20 years... Politicians have never stayed ahead of the game when it comes to city planning," the user wrote, adding that governments should have acquired land and laid out road grids well in advance instead of reacting to growth.

Another user said Indiranagar's layout was no accident. "Indiranagar was designed in the 1960s with a lot of arterial roads and parks. The rest of the parts of the city are old village extensions with a lot of population density. There is something called urban planning, which any chief minister in Karnataka is unaware of," the comment read.

Not everyone focused on the city's shortcomings. One user simply wrote, "Without a single doubt, Bangalore is the most beautiful city in India. And I am not even born or brought up here."

The discussion has since drawn thousands of views, with many users sharing their own experiences of living in different parts of Bengaluru and debating whether better urban planning could have helped the city keep pace with its rapid expansion.