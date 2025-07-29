‘Can navigate not just tech…’: Anand Mahindra on Shailesh Jejurikar’s appointment as P&G CEO

Mahindra Group Chairman praised Shailesh Jejurikar who has been appointed as the CEO of Procter & Gamble. Jejurikar, said Mahindra, has special ties to the group. He said Jejurikar’s appointment is a testimony that Indian-Americans don’t only make good tech leaders.

“Shailesh Jejurikar’s appointment as CEO proves yet again that Indian-American leaders can navigate not just tech, but the hearts and minds of US consumers. And this news has special meaning for us at @MahindraRise because Shailesh happens to be the younger brother of our very own Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO (Auto & Farm Sector) M&M Ltd,” said Mahindra expressing his pride in the Mahindra ‘extended family’.

His brother Rajesh Jejurikar also wished Shailesh at the appointment. "It is a proud moment for India and the family that Shailesh has been elected to be the global CEO of Proctor & Gamble ,which is amongst the top 25 most valuable companies in the world," he said.

Procter & Gamble is a brand-building powerhouse that has defined consumer behavior for generations.



Jejurikar will succeed Jon Moeller on January 1, 2026, and also be nominated to the company’s board at its upcoming October shareholder meeting.

WHO IS SHAILESH JEJURIKAR

The current Chief Operating Officer at P&G will take over his role as P&G’s President and Chief Executive Officer on January 1, 2026.

As COO, Jejurikar is responsible for the profit/loss for P&G’s Enterprise Markets (Latin America, India, Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe) and leads Information Technology, Global Business Services, Sales, Market Operations, Purchasing, Manufacturing, Distribution and New Business for the company.

Jejurikar who joined the company as Assistant Brand Manager, Personal Health Care in India in 1989, served in multiple businesses of the company, including Health & Beauty Care, Home Care, Fabric Care and P&G Professional) in both developed and developing regions.

He has also served as the Chief Executive Officer of Procter & Gamble’s largest business sector, Fabric & Home Care, which includes brands like Tide, Ariel, Downy, Gain, Febreze, Swiffer.

Jejurikar is an alumnus of Mumbai University where he pursued a BA degree in Economics (1987) as well as of Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow from where he completed his MBA in 1989. He was born in Mumbai.