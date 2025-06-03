Can RCB defeat the 'Drake Curse' in IPL 2025 Final? Canadian rapper bets Rs 6.41cr on RCB win

As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gear up to face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on June 3, Canadian rapper Drake has stirred excitement by placing a substantial bet of $750,000 (approximately ₹6.41 crore) on RCB's victory.

RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, are seeking their first IPL title. The team boasts strong performances this season, with Virat Kohli scoring 614 runs and Josh Hazlewood taking 21 wickets.

Drake's involvement has reignited discussions about the so-called 'Drake Curse,' a superstition suggesting that teams or athletes supported by the rapper often experience misfortune. Notable instances include losses by the Toronto Raptors, PSG, Conor McGregor, and Serena Williams after Drake publicly backed them.

However, recent events challenge this narrative. In 2024, Drake won over ₹3.5 crore by betting on Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL final and secured a $2 million profit from a bet on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

Drake's betting activities are closely tied to his partnership with Stake, a cryptocurrency-based online gambling platform. He has reportedly signed a $100 million annual endorsement deal with Stake, frequently hosting live streams where he places high-stakes bets.

In a recent interview for his partnership with Stake, Drake brushed off all speculations about a so-called "Drake Curse", where he said, "I’m sure if you are a Drake curse believer, there will be plenty more content in the future to confirm your theories because for whatever reason, my slips do not cash out."

Drake isn't the only celebrity making his alliances known. Punjabi-Canadian singer Karan Aujla has also placed a bet on Stake, going up against Drake, and putting down CA$500,000 (approximately ₹3.1 crore) on a Punjab Kings win.

Online Betting in India: A Grey Area

Stake operates in a legal grey area in India. While there are no federal laws explicitly prohibiting online gambling, the legality varies by state. States like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have banned all forms of online gambling, making platforms like Stake illegal there. However, in states without such bans, using offshore betting sites like Stake is generally permitted.

India’s main gambling law, the Public Gambling Act of 1867, bans running or visiting physical gambling houses, but it doesn’t mention online betting or sports betting. Because of this, each state decides its own rules. Some states like Sikkim and Goa allow certain types of betting, while most others have strict rules or full bans, especially on online gambling.

Indian users can still access international betting sites like Stake because there’s no national law clearly stopping them, except in states like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, where all online gambling is banned. Since there’s no central law for online betting, the rules are still unclear in many parts of the country.

As RCB fans rally behind their team with the chant "Ee Sala Cup Namde" (This year, the cup is ours), all eyes are on whether Drake's bet will be a lucky charm or a jinx. The IPL 2025 final promises not only a thrilling cricket showdown but also a test of superstition versus performance.