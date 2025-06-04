'Can we build new IITs by just watching IPL?': IITian calls out India’s funding priorities

India spends more on cricket than on science and that gap is raising hard questions. Career coach Virendra Grover, citing IISc professor Mayank Shrivastava, says IPL revenues alone could fund ten new IITs, if taxed and redirected toward research.

In a LinkedIn post, Grover highlights Shrivastava’s core point: India doesn’t lack money, it lacks the will to invest in its scientific future. “Entertainment is subsidised. Research is taxed,” Shrivastava notes, pointing to the stark contrast in how the country treats its sports and science sectors.

The numbers back the claim. IPL 2023 earned ₹11,770 crore, with the BCCI posting a ₹5,120 crore surplus.

Over three years, profits topped ₹15,000 crore. A 40% tax on these earnings, Shrivastava argues, could fund ten new IITs or generate ₹6,000 crore annually for research—yet the BCCI pays no income tax under its charitable status.

Meanwhile, research labs pay GST on imported equipment. Grover asks: Why are match tickets tax-free while scientific tools are not? And why do institutions aiming to push India forward struggle for funds?

India’s R&D spending stands at just 0.6–0.7% of GDP, far below the global average of 2.6%. By contrast, the U.S. spends 3.5%, China 2.4%, and South Korea 5%. Half of India’s R&D budget still comes from the government, with limited private investment.

Grover doesn’t argue against sports or entertainment—but calls for balance. “These funds could also support income-building for the poor,” he says.

And to those focused on inequality, his message is clear: “Don’t question the top 1%. Help others rise.”

As India celebrates cricket, Grover and Shrivastava suggest it’s also time to invest in what powers long-term growth—science, research, and education.

