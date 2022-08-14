Can't find the 'tricolour'? Host the Indian national flag virtually

To celebrate India's 75th Independence Day, the government has launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and had made the national flags available at almost all post offices across the country. With the national flag measuring 20 x 30 inches offered for Rs 25 at the Indian post offices, there are hardly any neighbourhoods across the country where tricolours aren't hosted yet. However, given the enthusiasm for celebrating the Independence, almost all post offices have already run out of the national flag. If you are not able to host the flag physically, you can still be a part of the campaign by hosting the flag virtually.

Home-grown mapping company MapmyIndia is helping citizens join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by establishing an Indian flag virtually at their homes through the Maapls web page and Mappls App on Android/iOS.

How to host the national flag virtually

MapmyIndia maps are detailed to the level of prominently displaying house addresses. So, to identify your home on the map, you have two options. If at home, you can turn on your location for the app to automatically identify the location. Or you can manually search the house to host the flag. If unable to locate your home, there is also an option to add the missing house to the map by clicking on 'Add a Place'.

Once the location is identified, you will have to select the option 'Post on Map' followed by the category 'Har Ghar Tiranga'. Once done, select between 'I hoisted a Flag' or 'This place hoisted a flag'. There is also an option to add a photo and slogan.

Keeping user security and privacy in mind, MapmyIndia has also enabled a feature where while posting flags, you can choose to hide your name.