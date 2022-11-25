‘Can’t use Amitabh Bachchan’s name, photo, voice without permission’: Delhi High Court 

The Delhi High Court passed an interim injunction stating that Amitabh Bachchan’s photo, voice and name cannot be used without permission. The court said that the plaintiff is a well-known personality and is represented in various advertisements. "The plaintiff is aggrieved by the defendants using his celebrity status to promote their own goods and services without his permission or authorisation. Having considered the plaint, I am of the opinion that a prima facie case is made out," the court said.

This comes after Bachchan moved the Delhi High Court seeking to protect his image, voice and name by restraining persons at large from infringing his personality and publicity rights. Personality rights are rights of an individual to control the commercial use of their identity, including name and image.

The court stated that Bachchan is likely to suffer irreparable loss and harm if the order is not passed, and that some of the activities might bring him disrepute.

The High Court directed the telecom ministry and other authorities to ensure the removal of all the violating content that has been flagged by the petition. Telecom service provider will disclose the details of the phone number that are being used for the illegal use of Bachchan’s name and voice.

The Department of Telecommunications have also been asked to direct internet service providers to take down online links that are infringing Amitabh Bachchan’s personality rights.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve appeared for Amitabh Bachchan. The suit filed by Amitabh Bachchan sought to restrain mobile application developers who were conducting lotteries by unlawfully associating it with Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), book publishers, T-shirt vendors and other businesses.

