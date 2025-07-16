Can’t win today’s warfare with yesterday’s weapons: CDS links Op Sindoor to drone push

India's top military officer has issued a blunt warning: the country cannot win modern wars using outdated weapons. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Wednesday called for urgent indigenisation of drone and counter-drone technologies, citing rising aerial threats from adversaries like Pakistan.

Speaking at a defence workshop in New Delhi, Chauhan said, “We can’t win today’s warfare with yesterday’s weapon systems,” emphasizing the need to replace foreign-made components with indigenous solutions. “Dependence on imported technologies weakens our preparedness,” he added.

The workshop, focused on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS), highlighted India’s push to reduce reliance on foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). The initiative aligns with the Modi government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat policy of defence self-reliance.

Citing Operation Sindoor — India’s retaliatory strike following the May Pahalgam terror attack — Chauhan revealed Pakistan used loitering munitions and unarmed drones during the conflict. “None caused any damage. Most were neutralised through kinetic and non-kinetic means,” he said. Some drones were recovered intact, providing critical intelligence.

Chauhan described drones as a "revolutionary" force in warfare. “Their development may be evolutionary, but their employment is revolutionary,” he said, noting how modern conflicts have seen tactical landscapes shift dramatically due to UAVs.

The event, co-hosted by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff and the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies, aimed to draft a strategic roadmap for drone tech indigenisation. Defence ministry officials said the workshop brought together scientists, military leaders, policymakers, and industry to push forward India’s technological edge.

Chauhan stressed that evolving warfare demands faster, lighter, and more efficient tools. “We had large, weighty rifles — now they are shorter, lighter, with longer ranges. The same applies to tanks and aircraft,” he said, arguing India must adapt swiftly to stay ahead.