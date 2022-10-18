CASHe, IRCTC to launch Travel Now Pay Later facility on Rail Connect mobile app

India’s AI-driven financial wellness platform CASHe said that it has partnered with Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to provide a Travel Now Pay Later (TNPL) payment option on its travel app IRCTC Rail Connect. According to CASHe, the new scheme will help customers to book their rail tickets instantly and pay for it later in pocket-friendly EMIs, ranging from three to six months.

In a statement, CASHe said that with the new TNPL payment option, passengers can easily book their tickets and pay later. The EMI payment option is available on the IRCTC travel app’s checkout page.

V. Raman Kumar, Founder Chairman, CASHe, said that the scheme will be a big venture in its sector. "The CASHe, IRCTC partnership will help CASHe to reach out to the millions and provide them with a convenient option to travel now and pay for their fare later in easy EMIs."

He added that the Travel Now and Pay Later option is a popular choice among travellers and tourists and has seen remarkable growth in recent times. "With CASHe’s Travel Now Pay Later scheme, we will significantly enhance the payment facility and flexibility for the customers."

IRCTC is a subsidiary of the Indian Railways that handles catering, tourism, and online ticketing operations. The IRCTC travel app has over 90 million downloads and powers over 1.5 million railway ticket bookings per day.

