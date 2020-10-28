Casinos to reopen in Goa from November 1 with COVID-19 guidelines

The Goa government on Wednesday decided to allow casinos to reopen in the state from November 1. However, the casinos will have to abide by the COVID-19 prevention guidelines. "The state cabinet has decided to allow casinos to reopen from November 1 onwards," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

"They will have to follow all the SOPs as issued to them by the Home Department. They will have to operate with 50 per cent capacity. We need to promote tourism activity," Sawant added.

The casinos have remained closed in the state since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March this year. There are six offshore and nearly dozen onshore casinos in the state.

The casinos will have to operate at 50 per cent of their capacity and follow all the standard operating procedures laid down by the state Home department, Sawant added.

Sawant also said that casino operators will have to pay the licence fees before resuming operations. As part of the unlocking process, the state government has allowed various commercial and tourism activities to resume in the state to get the economy back on track.

So far, Goa has recorded 42,747 coronavirus cases. The number of active COVID-19 patients has surged to 2,384. The number of people to have recovered since COVID-19 outbreak stands at 39,778. Coronavirus has killed 585 in the state.

Meanwhile, India witnessed a sharp decline in its daily coronavirus cases yesterday as the number dropped below 40,000 for the first time since July 17.

