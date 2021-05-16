Caught on cam: Punjab cop filmed stealing eggs from cart, suspended after video goes viral

A head constable in Punjab Police was suspended after a video showing him stealing eggs from a cart in Chandigarh went viral on various social media platforms. Identified as Pritpal Singh, the head constable was posted in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib police station.

Punjab Police later wrote on Twitter that Singh was suspended and a departmental enquiry had been opened against him.

"A video went viral wherein HC Pritpal Singh from @FatehgarhsahibP is caught by a camera for stealing eggs from a cart while the rehdi-owner is away and putting them in his uniform pants. He is suspended & Departmental Enquiry is opened against him," Punjab Police wrote.

Punjab Police also shared the viral video of Singh stealing the eggs with the word "Suspended" plastered over it.

A video went viral wherein HC Pritpal Singh from @FatehgarhsahibP is caught by a camera for stealing eggs from a cart while the rehdi-owner is away and putting them in his uniform pants. He is suspended & Departmental Enquiry is opened against him. pic.twitter.com/QUb6o1Ti3I - Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) May 15, 2021

The issue came to light after a video of Singh stealing eggs from a cart in Chandigarh went viral. In the video, Singh can be seen slyly picking up the eggs from the cart and placing them inside his pocket. Singh left the place pretending nothing happened once the cart owner returned.

