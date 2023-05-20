CBI questions Sameer Wankhede in alleged Rs 25 crore bribery case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son

Former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Mumbai on Saturday to face questioning in a high-profile case. Wankhede is accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 25 crore from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to spare his son, Aryan Khan, from being implicated in the Cordelia cruise ship "drug bust" case.

Arriving at the CBI office in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) around 10.15 am, Wankhede briefly addressed the media, uttering the words "Satyamev Jayate" (truth alone triumphs). The CBI had initially summoned Wankhede for questioning on Thursday, but he did not appear on that day.

The CBI initiated the case against Wankhede and four others on May 11, charging them with criminal conspiracy, extortion threats, and bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The complaint against Wankhede was filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), where he formerly served as an official.

On Friday, Wankhede, an officer of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS), approached the Bombay High Court to seek the quashing of the FIR against him. The high court granted relief by instructing the CBI not to take any "coercive action," including arrest, against Wankhede until May 22.

Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested by the NCB on October 3, 2021, in connection with an alleged drug seizure aboard the Cordelia cruise ship. Three weeks later, the high court granted him bail after the anti-drugs agency failed to substantiate its charges against him.

According to the CBI, the NCB's Mumbai zone received information in October 2021 regarding the consumption and possession of narcotics by several individuals aboard the cruise ship. It is alleged that certain NCB officers conspired to solicit bribes from the accused individuals in exchange for letting them go free.