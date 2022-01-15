CBSE Term-1 Class 10, 12 board results 2021-22 delayed; check new dates here

The CBSE class 10 and 12 Term-1 board exam results, which, as per some media reports, were expected to release on January 15, have now been delayed.

The students will have to wait till next week to get their results. The CBSE results for class 10 and 12 board exams have been postponed owing to evaluation work and the current COVID-19-related restrictions imposed by the government. The results will be released on the exam conducting body's official website.

CBSE Classes 10, 12 board exams results 2021-22 to be out by next week?

Although the CBSE board has released no official statement regarding the declaration of result dates, it is expected that they may be announced by the next week, as per several media reports. Earlier, the news reports had indicated that the term-1 board exam results of class 10th and 12th, would be released on January 15.

The CBSE may come out with the results anytime, thus, it is important for students to keep a check on their board exam results on the exam conducting body's official website - cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Term-1 Class 10, 12 board results 2021-22: Websites where students can check marks

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term 1 results 2022: How to check marks on CBSE official websites

Visit CBSE's official website.

Look for the link on the homepage which says, "CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022'

Enter your roll number, date of birth and school number

Click on the login button

Your CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term-1 board exam result 2022 will be displayed

Download the mark sheet and take the printout for future reference.



CBSE Term-1 Class 10, 12 board results 2021-22: How to check the result on mobile app

Besides the official websites of CBSE, students can also check their class 10th and 12th board exam result on several mobile apps such as Digilocker, and UMANG which are available on Google Play Store. The candidates need to register themselves to see their CBSE term-1 board exam results on their mobile screen.

CBSE class 10, 12 board exams results 2022: Check out other details

The term-1 board exams for class 10th and 12th students were held in December 2021 in offline mode. The examination was held in the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format, whereby each paper comprised 40 marks. CBSE had informed that the board exam results of class 10 and 12 students would be released almost without delay after the term-1 examinations.