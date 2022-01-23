CBSE Term-1 Class 10, 12 board results 2022 may be out on Jan 24; check details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Term 1 Results 2022 of class 10th and 12th board exam candidates on January 24, as per several media reports. Although the CBSE has not released the results' date and time yet, students are advised to keep checking the official websites - cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in - for CBSE Term 1 exam results 2022.

Meanwhile, CBSE has released the Term 2 sample questions papers on its official website. The Term 2 board exams are scheduled to be held in March-April 2022. The CBSE board exams results were categorized into two segments - Term 1 and Term 2 and each term will include 50% of the rationalised syllabus.

This step has been taken by the exam conducting body in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. The CBSE Term 2 board exam will be different from Term 1 examination as it will be a subjective based exam and the timings will also be increased.

The CBSE class 10 and 12 Term-1 board exam results were expected to be released on January 15, but have been delayed.

After the results are declared, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2022 candidates will need to follow the following steps to check their results.

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term 1 exam results 2022: How to check marks on CBSE official websites: -

Visit CBSE's official website.

Look for the link on the homepage which says, "CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022'

Enter the required credentials like your roll number, date of birth and school number

Click on the login button

Your CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term-1 board exam result 2022 will be displayed on screen

Download the mark sheet and take the printout for future reference.

CBSE Term-1 Class 10, 12 board results 2021-22: Websites where students can check marks

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

Students must also note that they can also check the CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022 results on DigiLocker and UMANG app.

CBSE Term-1 Class 10, 12 board results 2021-22: How to check on mobile app

Apart from the official websites of CBSE, students can also check their class 10th and 12th board exam result on several mobile apps such as Digilocker, and UMANG which are available on Google Play Store. The candidates will have to register themselves to see their CBSE term-1 board exam results on their mobile screen.

CBSE class 10, 12 board exams results 2022: Other details

The term-1 board exams for class 10th and 12th students were conducted by the CBSE in December 2021 in offline mode. The examination was held in the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format, whereby each paper comprised 40 marks. CBSE had informed that the board exam results of class 10 and 12 students would be released almost without delay after the term-1 examinations.