CBSE Term 1 result, Term 2 date sheet 2022: Board likely to announce today

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), India’s national level board of education for public and private schools, is likely to release the results of classes 10, 12 Term 1 examination this week. However, there’s still no official confirmation made by the board.

Students, once their results are released, can download class 10 or 12 scorecards from the CBSE’s official websites cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Students can also access their Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE scorecards from Digi Locker. In order to download the CBSE term 1 mark sheet, students will have to provide roll numbers and registration numbers.

Meanwhile, the CBSE board for Class 10, 12 Term 2 exams, which have been scheduled for March-April 2022, has already released the sample papers on the its official website.

However, it is expected that today, on February 4, some announcement in this regard could be made. The update on the datasheet of Term 2 has also been delayed due to the delay in the announcement of the Term 1 results.

In addition to this, CBSE has also warned the students against a fake notice on the Term 2 board exams date sheet which has been circulating on social media for some time.

The fake notice in the form of a circular, dated January 24, 2022, says that CBSE classes 10 and 12 Term 2 exams will begin from May 4, 2022. CBSE clarified that this fake exam date sheet notice, which was being circulated on the Internet on February 1, is fake and students should therefore do not trust any notice except the one uploaded on official website.

CBSE had concluded the Term 1 board exams on December 22, 2021 and still has not released any notice or update regarding the Term 1 results. Anxious students, who have been eagerly waiting for the Term 1 results for more than a month now, have been trending #Cancelboardexams2022 on Twitter.