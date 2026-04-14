'Celebrate such creators more': Paytm Founder shares viral trigonometry video that simplifies ‘Sin’ and ‘Cos’

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has shared a viral video that is changing how people look at trigonometry, turning a tough subject into something simple and fun.

The clip, which explains the concepts of sine and cosine using an easy mnemonic, quickly caught the internet’s attention after Sharma posted it and praised the creator’s unique teaching style. At a time when students often struggle with formulas and memorisation, the video stands out for its simplicity and relatability.

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I want to see such indian content creators being celebrated, way more than we do.

What an awesome way to remember formulas: Bam Bam Bhole , Sona Chandi Tole 🤩 pic.twitter.com/K6J9RWxsrc — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) April 12, 2026

A creator making maths easier

The video features an Instagram creator known as Honey Dozer, a mechanical engineer who has gained popularity for breaking down complex concepts into simple, memorable phrases. His content focuses on making technical subjects less intimidating, especially for students who find traditional methods difficult to follow.

In this case, he uses the quirky mnemonic “Bam Bam Bhole, Sona Chandi Tole” to explain the use of ‘sin’ and ‘cos’, a trick that has clearly struck a chord with viewers. The phrase, rooted in rhythm and familiarity, makes it easier for learners to retain what is otherwise seen as abstract theory.

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Sharma’s endorsement boosts reach

Sharma, impressed by the approach, wrote, “I want to see such Indian content creators being celebrated, way more than we do. What an awesome way to remember formulas: Bam Bam Bhole, Sona Chandi Tole.” His post amplified the video’s reach, bringing more attention to the creator’s work and sparking wider appreciation for such teaching methods.

Millions watch and relate

The original video has already garnered around 4 million views, with users appreciating how effortlessly it turns a typically intimidating topic into something engaging.

Following Sharma’s endorsement, the creator also took to Instagram to thank him for the support, acknowledging how the share helped boost visibility. The interaction further encouraged more users to discover and engage with his content.

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Learning made simple

At a time when digital education is rapidly evolving, creators like Honey Dozer are showing that learning does not have to be rigid or boring. Their approach highlights how complex ideas can be broken down into everyday language without losing their meaning.

As more learners turn to online platforms for quick and accessible explanations, such content is finding a strong audience. Sometimes, all it takes is a catchy phrase and a bit of creativity to make even trigonometry stick.