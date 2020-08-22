Centre directs states to follow Unlock 3 guidelines

The central government has ordered all states to ensure that there should be no restrictions on interstate travel and intrastate travel for both persons and goods. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, in a communication to chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, said that the centre had received reports that local level restrictions on movement were being imposed by various districts and states.

Bhalla said such restrictions are creating problems in inter-state movement of goods and services. This is resulting in supply chains being negatively affected. Impact on supply chains is causing disruptions to economic activity and employment.

Under the Unlock 3.0 guidelines, the government has clearly stated that there shall be no restrictions on the inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods, he said in the letter.

The guidelines also stated that no separate permission, approval or e-permit will be required for movement of persons and goods for cross land border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.

The home secretary said restrictions amount to a violation of guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The letter requested that no restrictions be imposed and it should be ensured that the unlock guidelines are followed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first announced lockdown with effect from March 25 to combat the coronavirus pandemic which was subsequently extended till May 31.

Since June 1, the unlock process began with the opening up industrial activities and offices across the country.

