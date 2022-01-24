'CEOs of all big companies are Indians': PM Modi to Bal Puraskar awardees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the awardees of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) and said that they are receiving this accolade at a time when the country is celebrating 75 years of Independence. Speaking to his 'young friends' through video conferencing, PM Modi said, “Today, we feel proud when we see the CEOs of all the big companies of the world are young Indians. We also see the youth doing well in the world of startups. We feel proud when we see our youth innovating, taking the country forward,” Modi said.

He added that girls are doing wonders in areas where they were not allowed to work earlier, and that this is the identity of new India that never holds itself back from innovating.

The Prime Minister also lauded the contribution of children towards the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive in India and the Centre's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. “You inspired your families to take up the cleanliness campaign. I also urge you to promote the government's 'Vocal for Local' campaign,” PM Modi told the awardees.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is given to children above the age of five and not exceeding the age of 15 for outstanding achievements in the fields of innovation, sports, arts and culture, social service among others.

He also shared Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's teachings with the children. PM Modi said, "A digital statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has also been installed near India Gate in Delhi yesterday. We get the biggest inspiration from Netaji that duty and nation are first. Taking inspiration from Netaji, you have to proceed on your path of duty for the country."

The award is conferred by the President in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. However, the event could not be organised due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The awardees of both 2022 and 2021 will receive certificates using block-chain technology. "This technology is being used for the first time for giving certificates of awardees,” according to an official statement.