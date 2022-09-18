Chandigarh University Protests: Accused had allegedly sent her own clip to 'boyfriend'; 10 latest developments

Massive protests erupted on the campus of a university in Punjab's Mohali over "rumours" that a girl allegedly recorded and leaked some objectionable videos of around 60 girls in the hostel.

The ruckus ensued after the woman student was confronted for making MMS clips of fellow hostel students, which surfaced on the internet. The student was allegedly making videos of her fellow hostel mates and sending them to a man in Shimla, who uploaded the MMS clips on the internet.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered a probe into the matter following the protests that took place post-midnight in the university campus located on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh road.

CM Mann, in a tweet, said: "Sad to hear about the unfortunate incident at Chandigarh University...our daughters are our honour...a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident...severe action will be taken against whoever is found guilty.”

Here are top things to know:

1. Police have stated that the woman student accused in the matter had shared her own video. Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said that it has been found during a preliminary investigation that a woman student, who had been apprehended, had shared her own video with someone stated to be from Himachal Pradesh.

The mobile phones of the accused have been seized and will be sent for forensic examination.

2. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said those involved in the incident will get strict punishment.

3. An FIR under IPC section 354-C (voyeurism) and the IT Act has been registered and the woman student has been apprehended.

4. The university authorities have rejected reports that videos of several women students were made and shared on social media. Arvinder Singh Kang, Director, Students Welfare of Chandigarh University said, "At the preliminary level, we investigated and did not find that videos of other students were made."

He added that "For fair investigation, university authorities got the FIR registered into the incident for a thorough and fair probe. Rumours regarding attempted suicide (by some students) and MMS of 60 students are not correct.”

5. Punjab Minister for School Education Harjot Singh Bains asked the students of the university to stay calm and assured them that the guilty will not be spared.

Bains tweeted, ”It is a sensitive matter and concerns the dignity of our sisters and daughters. We all, including the media, should be very cautious. It is also a test of ours as a society.”

6. Bollywood celebrity Sonu Sood, who also hails from Chandigarh, asked people to stand with "our sisters".

The actor in a tweet said, “Something that happened in Chandigarh University is very unfortunate. It's time for us to stand with our sisters and set an example of a responsible society. These are testing times for us, not for the victims. Be responsible.”

7. Chandigarh University’s Pro-Chancellor RS Bawa, in a statement, said, "The rumour which is circulating through media that 60 objectionable MMS have been found of students... is totally false and baseless. During the preliminary investigation conducted by the University, there have been no videos found of any student which are objectionable except a personal video shot by a girl which was shared by herself to her boyfriend.”

8. The National Commission for Women, in a statement, said that they have taken serious note of the matter. "Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma has written to Director General of Police, Punjab, as well as Vice Chancellor of Chandigarh University to take stringent action against the culprits." They further asked that necessary support be extended to the girls affected by the incident.

9. There were also reports that a girl student had fainted following the incident. According to Chandigarh University's student welfare officer ehe was hospitalised and was stable.

10. According to police, no suicide attempts or deaths have been reported in connection with this incident. "As per medical records, no suicide attempt or death has taken place. One student who was taken in an ambulance was suffering from anxiety, and our team is in contact with her," said SSP Vivek Soni.