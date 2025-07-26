'Chase excellence, not money...': Financial advisor on what it takes to reach the top 0.1%

Business Today
News
latest
trends
Akshat Shrivastava, founder of Wisdom Hatch, stressed the importance of refining one’s thinking. “Sharpening the quality of your thinking is the first step to building wealth,” he said.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 26, 2025 2:09 PM IST
Akshat Shrivastava, founder of Wisdom Hatch, has shared a compelling insight into what truly drives long-term success — and it’s not just the pursuit of money. In a widely appreciated post on X (formally Twitter), Shrivastava argues that while money may follow excellence, chasing wealth as a primary goal often leads to burnout and disappointment.

“If you are in the top 0.1% of any field, money will follow. But getting to that top 0.1% requires a different thought process,” he said. “If chasing money is what excites you, your odds of getting to 0.1% would be fairly low. You will get exhausted in 5 years.”

He added that he often meets people making over $1 million annually, yet feeling completely burned out. “But, if you chase excellence, take accountability, expect more from yourself — and truly feel that you are the one driving your life — the odds are: you will do fairly well.”

Shrivastava stressed the importance of refining one’s thinking. “Sharpening the quality of your thinking is the first step to building wealth,” he said. “Money is a good goal to kickstart your journey. But to sustain it, you need to chase self-improvement and merit.”

He concluded with a profound note: “The feeling that you are ‘good’ at something — and the world values that — this can't be measured in terms of money.”

The post sparked a wave of reactions from netizens, many echoing the sentiment.

“Well said. Money can be a nice starting push, but it won’t carry you for long. Real growth comes when you focus on getting better at what you do — not just richer. That’s what actually lasts,” wrote one user.

Another reflected, “So well said. Money can be a spark, but it’s never the fuel that sustains the journey. Long-term drive comes from growth, ownership, and knowing you’re genuinely adding value. That internal compass matters more than any paycheck.”

And one user offered a witty take: “Chasing money is like dating for free dinners — unsustainable and exhausting. The top 0.1% get there by chasing mastery, not menus. Sharpen your thinking, own your path, and let money be the clingy ex that keeps coming back!”

Published on: Jul 26, 2025 2:09 PM IST
