'Chase excellence, not money...': Financial advisor on what it takes to reach the top 0.1%

Akshat Shrivastava, founder of Wisdom Hatch, has shared a compelling insight into what truly drives long-term success — and it’s not just the pursuit of money. In a widely appreciated post on X (formally Twitter), Shrivastava argues that while money may follow excellence, chasing wealth as a primary goal often leads to burnout and disappointment.

“If you are in the top 0.1% of any field, money will follow. But getting to that top 0.1% requires a different thought process,” he said. “If chasing money is what excites you, your odds of getting to 0.1% would be fairly low. You will get exhausted in 5 years.”

He added that he often meets people making over $1 million annually, yet feeling completely burned out. “But, if you chase excellence, take accountability, expect more from yourself — and truly feel that you are the one driving your life — the odds are: you will do fairly well.”

Shrivastava stressed the importance of refining one’s thinking. “Sharpening the quality of your thinking is the first step to building wealth,” he said. “Money is a good goal to kickstart your journey. But to sustain it, you need to chase self-improvement and merit.”

He concluded with a profound note: “The feeling that you are ‘good’ at something — and the world values that — this can't be measured in terms of money.”

The post sparked a wave of reactions from netizens, many echoing the sentiment.

“Well said. Money can be a nice starting push, but it won’t carry you for long. Real growth comes when you focus on getting better at what you do — not just richer. That’s what actually lasts,” wrote one user.

Another reflected, “So well said. Money can be a spark, but it’s never the fuel that sustains the journey. Long-term drive comes from growth, ownership, and knowing you’re genuinely adding value. That internal compass matters more than any paycheck.”

And one user offered a witty take: “Chasing money is like dating for free dinners — unsustainable and exhausting. The top 0.1% get there by chasing mastery, not menus. Sharpen your thinking, own your path, and let money be the clingy ex that keeps coming back!”