'ChatGPT changed my life': Bengaluru auto driver's viral post earns a special OpenAI response

A Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver has captured the internet's attention after sharing how ChatGPT became an unexpected companion in his everyday life. His heartfelt post about using the AI chatbot to improve his English, communicate better with passengers, and learn new skills quickly went viral, eventually drawing a response from OpenAI itself.

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The driver revealed that he began using ChatGPT out of curiosity but soon realised it could help him in practical ways. According to the post, the chatbot became a daily learning tool, assisting him with English conversations, helping him understand difficult words, and giving him the confidence to interact with customers from different parts of India and abroad.

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He also explained that ChatGPT helped him draft messages, answer questions, and learn about topics he had never explored before. Rather than treating it as just another app, the driver described it as a patient teacher that was available whenever he needed guidance. The experience, he said, made him more confident both personally and professionally.

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The story reached OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, which acknowledged the post with a warm response on social media. "Pookie uncle-ge help madakke always happy, thanks for sharing this"

Social media reactions

The post quickly resonated with thousands of users on social media, with many praising the driver for embracing technology to improve his life. Several people pointed out that the story reflected the growing role of artificial intelligence beyond offices and classrooms, showing how AI tools are increasingly helping people in everyday occupations.

One user wrote, "Very sweet conversation-pure innocence !"

Another user wrote, "Amazing!!!! To be this welcoming and enthusiastic for the unknown at his age has to be appreciated"

A third user commented, "Hats off to the way he has adapted and understood the use of ChatGPT. The level of understanding he demonstrates is truly inspiring."

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A fourth user compared him with a prompt engineer, "Auto driver ❌ Prompt engineer ✅ "