Chennai Rain Updates: Air, rail, road transport affected, flight arrivals suspended till 6 pm

Heavy rains continue to batter Chennai and several parts of Tamil Nadu, with air, rail and vehicular traffic impacted. Roads, houses and hospitals in the low-lying areas are also flooded.

With the formation of a depression over the Bay of Bengal, it is likely that the state will witness more rainfall for at least the next two days.

Arrival of flights in Chennai has been suspended till Thursday evening in the wake of showers and heavy winds. However, departures would continue, according to authorities.

"Due to severe rains and heavy crosswinds, arrivals at #AAI Chennai Airport will remain suspended from 1315 hrs to 1800 hrs, today. Departures will continue. The decision has been taken considering the safety aspect of passengers and severity of wind," the Chennai Airport tweeted.

Most districts in northern Tamil Nadu including Chennai are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology S Balachandran said, even as the city and its suburbs received sharp showers all through the night and on Thursday morning as well.

Meanwhile, 14 people have died in Tamil Nadu so far owing to heavy rainfall, said Kumar Jayanth, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, Tamil Nadu.

The depression over the Bay of Bengal will cross the coast between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh on Thursday evening and the city would witness "strong" winds up to 45 km, the weather office said on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has reviewed the situation and urged the ministers and officials concerned to expedite relief activities in affected areas.