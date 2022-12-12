Chennai weather report: Low pressure in Tamil Nadu to bring more rain

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that a low pressure is all set to bring more rainfall to Tamil Nadu, particularly Chennai along with some neighbouring districts today. Going by IMD's prediction, Chennai will experience light to moderate rainfall for the next three hours. The areas that will experience similar downpour include Arakonnam, Kundrathur, Sholingur, Sriperambadur, Tambaram, Kancheepuram, Vandaloor and Walajabad.

Areas including Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Kallakurichi, Karur, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Theni, Thenkasi, Tirupattur, Tiruvallur, Thiruvannamalai, and Vellore will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

A cyclonic storm, Mandous had hit North the Nadu coast on Friday night, which then became a low-pressure zone on Saturday 10 December, 2022.

There is heavy rainfall prediction in states like Kerala and Mahe till December 13, the weather agency had alarmed.

A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge into the south Andaman Sea around 13th December. Under its influence, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Nicobar on the 14th and 15th of December.



Also read: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in three states, fresh low-pressure area by Dec 13

Also read: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu till December 13