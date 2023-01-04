Chennai: Zoho techie run over by truck while trying to avoid pothole; firm blames 'bad roads' for incident

A 22-year-old techie was run over by a truck after she fell down from her vehicle while trying to avoid a pothole in Chennai on Tuesday, according to several reports.

The incident occurred near Maduravoyal and police arrested the truck driver, Mohan, who fled from the scene, as per an India Today report.

The victim, identified as Shobhana, was working as an engineer with Zoho, a private tech company. She was reportedly on her way to drop her brother for his NEET coaching class.

As per reports, the commuters were crossing a terrible stretch of road in Maduravoyal covered with potholes. While crossing the stretch, she slipped and both the commuters fell from the two-wheeler. A truck plying behind her couldn't stop on time, killing her on the spot while her brother had a miraculous escape.

The police said that the two weren't wearing helmets and the truck driver Mohan has been arrested on charges of rash driving and negligence.

"None of them were wearing helmets. The truck driver, Mohan arrested on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence. Civic authorities repaired the damaged portions of the road," Poonamallee Police told ANI.

TN | A woman software engineer, S Shobana,died after being mowed down by a truck near Maduravoyal in Chennai y'day.She lost control of her two-wheeler when she hit a pothole on the road.Her brother was present with her & sustained injuries;admitted to hospital: Poonamallee Police pic.twitter.com/nguwsoGuBW — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023

Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho, took to social media to share how bad roads have caused a tragic loss to the family.

“One of our engineers, Ms Shobana died tragically when her scooter skidded in the heavily potholed roads near Maduravoyal in Chennai. She was taking her younger brother to school. Our bad roads have caused a tragic loss to her family and Zoho”, Vembu tweeted.

BJP chief K Annamalai too shared his views on the incident. "Not wearing a helmet being the cause of death is secondary, basic reason was that she changed lane to avoid pothole, which is a road error. There should be the eradication of potholes, media and political posters and other distractions for eyesight," he said.

