China's optical remote-sensing satellite fails to reach orbit

The satellite was launched aboard the Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center at 1:02 pm (local time)

China's optical remote-sensing satellite Jilin-1 Gaofen 02C failed to enter the pre-set orbit on Saturday, official media reported.

The launch centre said the mission failed because of abnormal performance, state-run Global Times reported.

Specific reasons for the failure are under investigation, it said.

