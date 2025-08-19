'China run by engineers, US by lawyers': Sridhar Vembu calls out a hard truth

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu lit up social media after quoting a striking thesis from Dan Wang’s upcoming book: China builds, America argues. The contrast, laid out in Breakneck: China's Quest to Engineer the Future, casts China as an engineering state obsessed with construction—and the U.S. as a nation trapped in legal gridlock.

Set for release on August 26, Breakneck argues that the 21st century’s defining rivalry isn’t ideological—it’s operational. China’s elite leadership is dominated by engineers; by 2020, all nine members of the Politburo’s standing committee had engineering backgrounds. The U.S., in Wang’s view, has become a “lawyerly society that favours obstruction,” where policy is shaped not by builders but by litigators.

Wang bolsters his case with personal experience, noting how even remote Chinese provinces often boast better infrastructure than major American cities like New York or Los Angeles. He sees a U.S. that regulates and debates—but rarely builds.

Yet Wang doesn’t let China off the hook. He highlights the human cost of unchecked technocratic ambition—from the one-child policy to brutal zero-Covid lockdowns—as reminders of what happens when construction outruns accountability.

What unites both countries, he argues, is not ideology but restlessness—and a tendency toward self-defeating extremes. China builds too fast. America moves too slow.

Breakneck urges a recalibration: America must rediscover its capacity to build, while China needs the legal constraints it currently lacks. The book has already drawn praise from analysts for offering a bracing, unorthodox lens on U.S.-China relations.

Wang’s diagnosis is blunt: the world’s biggest rivalry is less about values and more about who gets things done.