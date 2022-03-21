Chinese aircraft with 133 passengers crashes: Reports

A China Eastern Airlines aircraft on Monday carrying 133 passengers from Kunming to Guangzhou had an "accident" in the region of Guangxi and caused a fire on the mountains, Chinese state television reported.

The jet involved in the accident was a Boeing 737 aircraft and the number of casualties was not immediately known, CCTV said. Rescue was on its way, it said.

Also Read: Ubisoft announces Scalar: What is it and how is it going to work

Also Read: Airbus in talks with Tatas, Indian carriers for A350XWB aircraft