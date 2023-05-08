scorecardresearch
‘Chips WITHOUT ketchup?’: Ed Sheeran surprises Swiggy by answering THIS question

Swiggy has used a unique marketing strategy to popularise Ed Sheeran’s latest album in India.

Ed Sheeran’s latest album, Subtract, is being adored by a multitude of people globally. Now food delivery platform Swiggy has applied a unique marketing strategy to lend support to the album launched on May 5.

It started when Swiggy users woke up to a #SadBlueMonster on a skateboard delivering orders on the Swiggy app. The blue-eyed monster, which has gained massive popularity globally due to its similarity with the album, has reached millions of Swiggy customers in India. 

As part of its marketing strategy, Swiggy’s app comes with a redesigned home page and blue monster eyes as an icon. This has led to a memefest and funny conversations on social media.

Swiggy also initiated a fun banter with Ed Sheeran on Twitter. “What's Ed Sheeran eating here? Wrong answers only,” Swiggy posted a picture of the musician with the blue monster.

“Chips WITHOUT ketchup?” Ed Sheeran replied to the post.

Netizens took no time to jump into that conversation as one user wrote, “Veg Biryani.”

Another one commented, “ Kandabhaji.” “The rice bowl I ordered looked so perfect tonight,” a third user wrote.

The fun conversation saw the joining of multiple brands like Disney India and Amazon miniTV.

Published on: May 08, 2023, 4:31 PM IST
