Christmas 2021 wishes, Whatsapp Status, messages, quotes, images

Christmas 2021: When bells toll and rum cake arrives, we know that Christmas is here. Like every other year, Christmas will be observed and celebrated on December 25. Christmas is not only observed as the birthday of Jesus Christ but is also celebrated for the spirit of giving and affection celebrated across religions.

While Christmas is characterised by spending time with your friends and family over dinner, exchanging gifts, singing Christmas carols and decorating your home with fairy lights, there are so many things people can do to make this day special.

Since 2021 has been a tumultuous year due to the coronavirus crisis, it is important to thank your friends and family for helping you tide through this difficult time. Here are some wishes, messages, quotes and images that you can share with your friends, family and colleagues to make their day special.

Christmas 2021 wishes, messages

Wishing you a very Merry Christmas. May it bring you joy, happiness and everything else you deserve

“Christmas gives us an opportunity to pause and reflect on the important things around us.”- David Cameron

May the peace and blessings of Christmas be yours; and may the coming year be filled with happiness. Merry Christmas!

“May this season fill you among those you love, sharing in the twin glories of generosity and gratitude.”- Oprah Winfrey

Season Greetings! Have a safe and happy holiday season. Happy New Year!

“Christmas is a season not only of rejoicing but of reflection.”- Winston Churchill

Wishing you and your family peace, health, happiness and prosperity in the coming year. Merry Christmas!

“A Christmas candle is a lovely thing; it makes no noise at all. But softly gives itself away; while quite unselfish, it grows small.”-Eva K Logue

Let the spirit of love gently fill our hearts and homes. In this loveliest of seasons may you find many reasons for happiness. Merry Christmas!

“One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas Day.”- Andy Rooney

Christmas 2021 WhatsApp status, images

