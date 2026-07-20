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Christopher Nolan’s red carpet look turns attention to India’s ajrakh heritage at NY Odyssey premiere

Christopher Nolan’s red carpet look turns attention to India’s ajrakh heritage at NY Odyssey premiere

For the artisans who preserve these centuries-old techniques and the textile businesses supporting them, such international exposure functions as invaluable soft-power publicity.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 20, 2026 3:06 PM IST
Christopher Nolan’s red carpet look turns attention to India’s ajrakh heritage at NY Odyssey premiereChristopher Nolan wore an Indian Akrajh tie at the Odyssey NY premiere

At the New York premiere of The Odyssey, filmmaker Christopher Nolan drew attention not just for his latest cinematic epic, but for a subtle, powerful sartorial choice: a handcrafted Ajrakh silk tie that brought one of India’s oldest textile traditions to a major international red carpet. 

The choice marked a rare deviation from Nolan's signature style of plain, minimalist silk ties. By opting for the intricate patterns of Ajrakh — a block-printing technique rooted in the Sindh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan regions — the director instantly spotlighted South Asian textile heritage before a global audience. 

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Behind the viral red-carpet look was Aahaan Tandon, a New York-based Indian menswear designer and student at the Parsons School of Design. Tandon custom-designed the piece, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary tailoring.

After the designer shared the look on his Instagram account (@aahaan.tandon), it quickly caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts, textile historians, and cinephiles alike, sparking widespread conversation online about the intersection of modern cinema and ancient craft. 

READ ALSO: Going to watch 'The Odyssey'? Here's how to compare IMAX, Dolby, 70mm and more before booking tickets

Fashion choices at high-profile film premieres increasingly serve as platforms for cultural and political expression. This specific appearance stood out for elevating a traditional, labor-intensive Indian craft onto a highly visible global stage.

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For the artisans who preserve these centuries-old techniques and the textile businesses supporting them, such international exposure functions as invaluable soft-power publicity. It introduces niche, heritage crafts to global audiences far beyond India's borders, demonstrating how a single red-carpet moment can bridge the gap between cinema, culture, and historic craftsmanship. 

The moment highlights how a single red-carpet appearance can bridge cinema and culture, especially when it features artisan-made work with deep regional roots. 

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Jul 20, 2026 3:06 PM IST
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