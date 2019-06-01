CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2019: Odisha board to declare results soon; here's how to check marks

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is likely to announce Odisha Board Class 12th results anytime soon on their official website chseodisha.nic.in. Apart from the official website, the candidates can check their results at orissaresults.nic.in and examresults.net. Though there has not been any 'official confirmation' by the Odisha board on the date of declaration of results, reports doing the round suggest that CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2019 is likely to be out 'anytime soon'.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, declared BSE Odisha Class 10th board result on May 23, 2019. This year, the Odisha board had recorded an overall pass percentage of 70.78 per cent.

Here's how you can check your CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2019, once it is announced:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the Board.

Step-2: Click on the link which says 'BSE Odisha 12th Result 2019'.

Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your credentials like name and roll number.

Step-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982 that helps in regulating, controlling and developing higher secondary education in the state of Odisha.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: RBSE Class 8th, 10th Result 2019: Rajasthan Board likely to announce Class 10th results today; here's all you need to know

Also read: UPCATET Result 2019 to be declared today; check at upcatet.org