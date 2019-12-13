Citizenship Amendment Act: Jamia students clash with Delhi Police

Citizenship Amendment Act: Violent protests spread to Delhi as Jamia students clash with police

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University in New Delhi clashed with police as protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent. There were reports that students at Jamia Millia Islamia University pelted stones and police resorted to lathicharge and use of tear gas shells to disperse the protesting crowd.

The protesters had called for a march to Parliament House from the university campus to express their opposition against Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Registry of Citizens (NRC). The protest was called by the Jamia Teachers' Association (JTA) of Jamia Millia Islamia.

The protest turned violent after protesting students clashed with the police personnel who interrupted their protest march. Police personnel blocked the protest route by putting barricades outside the campus where protesters clashed with the police.

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia alleged that police beat up many students severely and used tear gas at them. Delhi police have reportedly detained many Jamia students during the anti-CAB protest.

Earlier today, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that as advised by Delhi Police, entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Janpath Metro stations had been briefly closed. ''Entry & exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations,'' the DMRC said in a tweet.

The Delhi Traffic Police also issued an advisory for commuters earlier this morning, informing about the routes that should be avoided due to the protests. ''Traffic movement is closed from Sansad Marg towards Tolstoy Marg (both carriageways) due to demonstration,'' Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

As per the advisory, traffic movement will be closed on both carriageways from Jamia Millia University to Sukhdev Vihar and from Mathura Road to Sarai Jullena (both carriageways). However, the advisory may not be applicable now.

''1. From Nehru Place Modi Mill flyover to turn left to Mathura Road 2. From CV raman marg to turn right to Mathura Road 3. From Jamia Nagar to take U-Turn to Shaheen Bagh to Road no 13A,'' it tweeted.

