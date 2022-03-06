Civilian evacuation under ceasefire to start at midday: Ukraine's Mariupol

The city council of Ukraine's Mariupol said an evacuation of some of 400,000 residents trapped by encircling Russian forces would start at 12:00 p.m. local time (1000 GMT) on Sunday under a temporary ceasefire that will last till 9:00 p.m..

A similar plan had to be abandoned on Saturday after the ceasefire was not fully observed, with both sides trading blame.

