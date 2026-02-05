'Clean, modern, not overcrowded': Foreigner’s Kolkata Metro praise goes viral, sparks debate on city’s public transport

A foreign traveller’s praise for the Kolkata Metro has struck a chord online, after a post describing a smooth, uncrowded journey went viral on social media and triggered a wider debate on the city’s public transport system.

The traveller shared their experience after using the Kolkata Metro, saying they were pleasantly surprised by how comfortable the ride was. In the post, they highlighted that the train was not overcrowded and described the system as “clean, modern, and good value.”

Advertisement

I've been on the #Kolkata metro before, but was impressed with how it wasn't overcrowded, along with being clean, modern, and good value 👏🇮🇳🚇 #India #NonstopEurotrip pic.twitter.com/MAGKN9g8y9 — NonstopEurotrip.com 🇺🇦 (@nonstopeurotrip) February 5, 2026

“I've been on the #Kolkata Metro before, but was impressed with how it wasn't overcrowded, along with being clean, modern, and good value,” the traveller wrote, tagging #India and #NonstopEurotrip.

The post quickly gained traction, drawing a mix of appreciation, scepticism and humour from users. Some questioned whether the experience reflected typical travel conditions.

“Because you are riding in morning,” one user commented, suggesting the timing may have influenced the experience. The traveller pushed back, replying, “This was yesterday afternoon,” clarifying that it was not an early-morning ride.

Advertisement

Others reacted with sarcasm, pointing to what they see as a tendency to downplay positives about certain Indian cities online. “You cannot say or post positive things about Kolkata (or Chennai) in India. It’s prohibited by the Indian online community. Does not suit their narrative,” one user wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

Several users also used the viral moment to underline Kolkata’s role as a transport hub in eastern India. “Kolkata is the only city in the eastern part of India which has an operational metro service. Do enjoy and next time bring your family,” one comment read.

The Kolkata Metro holds a unique place in India’s urban transport history. It is the country’s oldest rapid transit system, having begun operations in October 1984. Over the decades, the network has expanded steadily and now operates multiple lines covering more than 73 kilometres, with nearly 58 operational stations across the metropolitan region. Additional corridors are under construction, and future expansions are expected to take the total network length beyond 130 kilometres in the coming years.

Advertisement

One of the most significant recent milestones has been the full operationalisation of the East-West Metro corridor, connecting Salt Lake Sector V with Howrah Maidan, including an under-river tunnel beneath the Hooghly. The corridor has substantially improved east-west connectivity in the city.

Ridership numbers underline the metro’s importance, with the network carrying over 8 lakh passengers on peak days, particularly during festivals and high-traffic periods. While commuters acknowledge crowding during rush hours, many online agreed that the Kolkata Metro remains affordable, reliable and relatively well maintained—qualities that, they say, deserve far more recognition than the system often receives.