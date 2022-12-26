Cold wave hits Delhi-NCR; minimum temperature falls to 3 degree Celsius in Ridge area

Cold wave continues to grip the northern parts of India, including Delhi-NCR. Palam in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.5 degree Celsius while Safdarjung reported a minimum temperature of 5 degree Celsius on Monday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The mercury had dropped to 3 degrees Celsius in the Ridge area, making it the coldest place in the capital.

On Monday, the Ridge and the Ayanagar weather stations recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius and 4.1 degrees Celsius respectively, as per reports.

According to PTI, ten trains were reported running late by 1:45 to 3:30 hours, a railway spokesperson said.

On Sunday, the capital reported a cold day. According to the weather office, a cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

In other areas too, minimum temperature fell further. The minimum temperature recorded in Amritsar was 6.5 degree Celsius. Haridwar's minimum temperature too remained below 10 degree Celsius. Rajasthan's Churu witnessed one of the coldest days with temperature falling to 0 degree Celsius on Monday.

IMD has predicted the current fog conditions in the northern region to prevail for the whole week. "Dense to very dense fog in many or some parts very likely over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan during next 24 hours and gradual reduction in intensity and spread thereafter due to likely reduction in moisture in lower tropospheric levels over the region. However, "dense fog" in isolated pockets likely over the region during subsequent 3-4 days," it said on Sunday.

As per IMD, minimum temperatures were in the range of 3-7 degree Celsius over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and North Rajasthan on December 25.

(With agency inputs)

