College admissions to be based on Common Entrance Test; check details

College admissions will now be based on a common entrance test, not Class 12 marks for aspiring students. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will come into practice from 2022-23 academic session in all University Grant Commission (UGC) funded Central universities.

The application for CUET UG will be available in the 1st week of April 2022.

The new Common University Education Test (CUET), will be held in the first week of July when most of the Class 12 board exams would have been completed. The application process will be online.

The test will be computer-based and multiple-choice easier in terms of technology, the UGC chairperson said.

The entrance test, will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), and is mandatory for all state, deemed-to-be, and private universities to use the test scores for admissions to undergraduate programmes across the country.

The CUET 2022 will be held in 13 languages including Hindi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Kannada, Malayalam, Assamese, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, English and Gujarati. the UGC stated.

Anyone who has passed class 12 exams can take up the common entrance test.

A large number of Central Universities have also confirmed their participation in the CUET - 2022 (PG), the details of which will be available on the NTA website shortly.

Also Read: Bajaj Finserv MARKETS: One-stop Shop for ICICI Credit Cards and Helpline Numbers

Also Read: HUL in race to buy majority stake in MDH Spices; stock tanks 4%