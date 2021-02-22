Comedian Kapil Sharma spotted in wheelchair at Mumbai airport

Comedian Kapil Sharma was spotted in a wheelchair at Mumbai airport on Monday. Though it is not clear which ailment the comedian is suffering from, pictures of him in a wheelchair suggest that 'The Kapil Sharma Show' host is unwell. Earlier this month, Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby boy.

At Mumbai airport, Kapil Sharma was spotted in all-black attire and accompanied by an attendant who was pushing the wheelchair Sharma was sitting on. Viral Bhayani, a prominent fashion photographer, clicked Kapil Sharma in a wheelchair at the airport. He later posted the photo on his Instagram account. In the caption, he wrote, "Not sure what exactly happened .

#kapilsharma snapped at the airport. #getwellsoon".

Sharma's fans in the comment section of the post started speculating about the comedian's health. Many thought that Sharma had suffered a leg injury of some kind. "Leg injury coz ek shoes khula hai (sic)(Leg injury because one of his shoes is open)." read one comment. The post was also flooded with 'get well soon' messages for the comedian.

On February 1, Kapil and his wife Ginni had welcomed their second child. The coupled had announced the news on Twitter. The post read, "Namaskaar. We are blessed with a baby boy this early morning. By the grace of God, baby n mother both r fine. Thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers. Love you all, ginni n kapil. #gratitude (sic)."

Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude - Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 1, 2021

'The Kapil Sharma Show' went off air recently. The show is expected to come back with a new season soon. Some fans of the show have speculated that comedian Sunil Grover might return to 'The Kapil Sharma Show' for its new season.

