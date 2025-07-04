'Comments that were derogatory towards...': Startup cancels candidate's job offer after background verification, sparks debate

A Mumbai-based startup has sparked a heated online debate after revoking a job offer over a candidate’s social media comments. Mohammed Ahmed Bhati, founder of hiring platform Jobbie, announced on LinkedIn that his team withdrew the offer following a background check that revealed the candidate had made “derogatory comments towards religious communities” on public posts.

The post quickly went viral. Bhati wrote, “Impressed with the interview, we were ready to roll out an offer above our budget. But during the final background check, we found recent public comments that were derogatory towards religious communities. No matter how skilled someone is, respect and basic decency matter to us more.” He added, “Talent gets you in the door. Values decide if you stay.”

The post also referenced the candidate’s proactive efforts, such as creating a resume using Jobbie’s own platform and suggesting ways to improve the product, as part of what had initially impressed the team.

However, the company’s decision has drawn sharp criticism across social media, with many questioning whether Bhati’s public handling of the situation was ethical or simply self-promotional.

“You’re trying to assert your power... to decide who gets hired based on whether they align with your beliefs,” one commenter said. Another user called it a “publicity gimmick” and added, “Sharing this on LinkedIn just for eyeballs makes you look like a good creature, which you are definitely not.”

Others pointed to inconsistencies in hiring practices. “Then why are these background checks not done before even shortlisting?” one comment read, questioning the timing of the offer withdrawal.

Some also raised concerns about rising workplace “cancel culture” and its broader implications. “Revoking an offer based on someone’s social media activity shows how cancel culture can affect organisations when the wrong people get into leadership positions,” one user wrote.

While Bhati has not publicly responded to the backlash, his post ended with a question to his network: “What do you think, did we do the right thing?” The internet, it seems, is still deciding.