‘Competition spurs innovation’: Anand Mahindra lauds Tata Motors 

Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra lauded Tata Motors and has said that it is a privilege to have a competitor as strong as the company. He said Tata Motors is a strong competitor as it keeps reinventing itself which “inspires us to do better.”

Mahindra tweeted, “It’s a privilege to have strong competitors like Tata Motors. They keep reinventing themselves and that inspires us to do even better…. Competition spurs innovation.” He was replying to a user’s comment on what he feels about Tata cars.

It’s a privilege to have strong competitors like @TataMotors They keep reinventing themselves and that inspires us to do even better… Competition spurs Innovation.. https://t.co/MwpBYsMOWZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 11, 2022

The user had commented on a tweet by Mahindra where he talked about endorsements of Mahindra cars from people. Mahindra wrote, “The best endorsements are from people with no bias- for or against – via a random encounter with the vehicle. Thank you for making my day Harinder. And my passion can be taken for granted, but it springs directly from the entire auto team, who, in fact, are called Passioneers.”

The best endorsements are from people with no bias-for or against-via a random encounter with the vehicle. Thank you for making my day Harinder. And my passion can be taken for granted, but it springs directly from the entire auto team, who, in fact, are called #Passioneers https://t.co/9aIUQ7f4Qi — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 9, 2022

Besides this, Mahindra is also known to post motivational content on his Twitter account. Earlier in the day, he shared the story of a former shopkeeper from east Delhi who teaches underprivileged kids under a metro bridge.

Mahindra wrote, “This post gave me my Monday motivation. I stand in awe of Shri Sharma—his selflessness and dedication. Despite the work thousands of NGOs are doing in education, the continuing plight of many children is heartbreaking. What can we do to support him?”

This post gave me my #MondayMotivation I stand in awe of Shri Sharma —his selflessness & dedication. Despite the work thousands of NGO’s are doing in education, the continuing plight of many children is heartbreaking. @SheetalMehta @manoj_naandi what can we do to support him? https://t.co/2qCzlS6eXb — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 11, 2022

The Mahindra Group boss has a following of 9.4 million on Twitter.