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Confirmed booking denied? Haryana consumer commission says refund doesn't erase liability

Confirmed booking denied? Haryana consumer commission says refund doesn't erase liability

The order was passed by a bench comprising President Sanjeev Jindal and members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 2:19 PM IST
Confirmed booking denied? Haryana consumer commission says refund doesn't erase liabilityManali resort refusing accommodation to a Gurgaon family despite a confirmed booking

A Manali resort was found guilty of failing in service by a consumer commission in Haryana for turning away a Gurgaon family's confirmed reservation under a previous settlement. The resort was ordered to compensate the complainant ₹31,000 after the Gurgaon District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission determined that just returning the advance fee did not release the resort from its responsibilities.

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The order was passed by a bench comprising President Sanjeev Jindal and members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur. The commission awarded ₹ 20,000 as compensation for mental harassment, pain and agony, and ₹ 11,000 towards litigation expenses. It also directed that the amount be paid within 45 days, failing which it would carry 12% annual interest until realisation.

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The dispute arose from an earlier consumer complaint that had been settled on March 15, 2021. Under the settlement, The Allure Grand Resort, Manali, had agreed to provide the complainant a four-night stay at a 40% discount as a full and final settlement. Acting on this assurance, the complainant booked a stay from October 5 to October 9, 2021, paid an advance of ₹ 10,000 against the total tariff of ₹ 30,400, and travelled from Gurgaon to Manali with his family.

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However, when the family arrived at the resort, they were denied accommodation. The resort refunded the ₹ 10,000 advance but allegedly failed to assist the family in finding an alternative place to stay. The complainant subsequently approached the consumer commission, alleging a deficiency in service.

Rejecting the resort's defence that refunding the advance had resolved the issue, the commission observed, "It is also an admitted fact that the complainant travelled a long distance from Gurgaon to Manali and after having been returned the amount of ₹ 10,000... was left high and dry." It added that the resort ignored repeated requests for assistance, causing "considerable mental agony and harassment" to the complainant.

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    The commission further noted that the complainant was forced into unnecessary litigation because the resort failed to honour the earlier settlement. It concluded that simply refunding the advance amount cannot erase a deficiency in service, reinforcing that businesses remain accountable for the hardship caused by failing to fulfil confirmed bookings. The ruling serves as a reminder that consumers are entitled to compensation when deficient services result in financial loss, inconvenience, and mental distress.

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    Business Today Desk

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    Published on: Jul 28, 2026 2:19 PM IST
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