'Congratulations... but 5 attempts ': Ex-IPS officer's 'wasting youth' remark on UPSC 2024 topper sparks debate

The announcement of Shakti Dubey as the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024 topper was met with celebration across India, but it also sparked a fresh debate on the intense demands of the exam, with a former IPS officer questioning the system's long preparation cycle.

Her journey to Rank 1 spanned six years and five attempts, with Political Science and International Relations as her optional subject—a timeline that prompted former IPS officer Yashovardhan Jha Azad to raise concerns on social media.

“Congratulations to Shikha Dubey, ranking first in UPSC result. But 5 attempt means 6 years of toil—the best years of youth gone in coaching?… Our exam and interview style should change. We are regulators at best and for that, you need leadership, spine, integrity and commitment all with common sense. Best to give only 2 chances with age limit 25,” Azad wrote on X, tagging top civil services bodies.

He added, “This obsession with UPSC is costing the nation huge, employing the youth wrongly for 5 to 6 years. Coaching institutes are laughing all the way to the bank.”

The post drew strong and varied reactions. One user responded, “Every field demands time and money to succeed… someone from a humble background may not become a lawmaker, but with sheer hard work, can become a civil servant.”

Another warned against reforms that hurt inclusivity: “If age limit is imposed that elitists so wish, it's gonna hurt the poor the most.”

A third commenter added, “Who gains with more attempts? The coaching class. But the candidate, once successful, also needs proper honing, which the current syllabus and training may not guarantee.”

Despite the controversy, Dubey’s story continues to inspire. Her success also reflects broader diversity, among the 1,009 candidates recommended for appointment, UPSC data shows representation across General (335), EWS (109), OBC (318), SC (160), and ST (87) categories. A total of 241 candidates are currently on the provisional list, with one result still pending.

The final stage of the 2024 UPSC process, the interview round, was conducted for 2,845 candidates and concluded in April. Initially, the commission announced 1,056 vacancies, later expanding to 1,132 positions across the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Group A and B roles.

Candidates can access the full result and upcoming details on upsc.gov.in, where marks will be published within 15 days.