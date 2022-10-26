‘Congratulations on becoming UK PM’: Twitter wishes Ashish Nehra as Rishi Sunak takes top job

Leave it to Twitterati to give the funniest twist to the most sombre of events! Indian netizens found uncanny resemblance between newly-appointed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and former cricketer Ashish Nehra, who retired from all forms of the game in 2017.
Some Twitter users are even congratulating Ashish Nehra, while some said that Sunak now has a difficult job of running a country as well as a cricket team.
For the uninitiated, Rishi Sunak is all the netizens are talking about since Liz Truss’ resignation as the UK Prime Minister, 45 days after she took the top job. The Conservative Party leader became the third prime minister of the country this year.
Born in 1980 in England’s Southampton, Sunak has been active in politics since 2010.
Sunak, in his first address as the UK PM, said that he was not daunted by the current crisis that the country is facing. The UK is in the midst of a deep economic crisis that has only been aggravated by Liz Truss’ policies, forcing her to step down.
Sunak said that the aftermath of COVID also lingers. He said that he will not leave the next generation with a debt to settle that they were too weak to pay themselves.
Joining leaders from across the globe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership.”
Also read: Rishi Sunak, the unifier? British PM's origins maybe both Indian and Pakistani
Also read: Britain PM Rishi Sunak inducts new team: Dominic Raab is Deputy PM, Suella Braverman returns as interior minister
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today