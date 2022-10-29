Construction activities banned in Delhi-NCR area amid worsening pollution levels

Central government's air quality panel, on Saturday, directed authorities in the National Capital Region to implement curbs such as a ban on construction and demolition activities as the air quality nears 'severe' category in Delhi.

The new set of restrictions were imposed in Delhi under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage III. The GRAP Sub-Committee decided to implement GRAP Stage III of in the entire NCR in a move to prevent further deterioration of air quality. It should also be noted that the new restrictions are in addition to the restrictive actions mentioned in GRAP Stage I and II.

The restrictions won’t be applicable on essential projects concerning national security, defence, railways and metro rail among others. It further noted that even mining activities also will not be allowed in the region. This ban is likely to affect housing projects in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and other areas.

Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), in a notification said, “All actions as envisaged under Stage III of the GRAP – 'Severe' Air Quality, to be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned, with immediate effect in the NCR.”

The air quality panel also said that states might also impose restrictions on the plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in the NCR considering the recent drop in the air quality.

As per CAQM, the GRAP Stage 3 is implemented due to unfavourable meteorological conditions with slower wind speeds and a sudden spike in farm fire incidents. It stated, ”Due to unfavorable meteorological conditions with slower wind speed and sudden spike in the farm fire incidents, it was considered necessary to implement Stage III of GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR.”

What is Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)

GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.

It classifies the air quality in the Delhi-NCR under four different stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201 - 300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301 - 400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401 - 450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI > 450).

The ban on construction and demolition activities covers earthwork for excavation, boring and drilling; fabrication and welding operations; loading and unloading of construction material; transfer of raw material, including fly ash, either manually or through conveyor belts and vehicular movement on unpaved roads.

It also bans the operation of batching plants; laying of sewer lines, waterline, drainage work and electric cabling through open trench system; cutting and fixing of tiles, stones and other flooring materials; grinding activities; piling work; water proofing work; road construction and repair works, including paving of sidewalks, pathways and central verges among others.

However, milk and dairy units and those involved in manufacturing of life-saving medical equipment, drugs and medicines have been exempt from the restrictions.