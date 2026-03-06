Cooking up Change: How women entrepreneurs are spicing up India’s food business this Women's Day

In the rapidly evolving world of food and entrepreneurship, women are at the forefront, driving change and innovation like never before. As the culinary landscape continues to transform, these women are not only reshaping how food is experienced but also how business is done, carving out spaces for themselves in an industry that was once male-dominated. Their creativity, resilience, and leadership are helping to shape the future of food, one dish at a time.

Swiggy, India’s pioneering platform in food delivery and services, recognised this powerful shift with its 2026 edition of "She The Change." This flagship initiative, themed "From Vision to Venture," was designed to celebrate women entrepreneurs who are redefining India’s culinary and business ecosystem.

Recognising the pioneers

Swiggy acknowledged the contribution of 28 women from the F&B industry with awards in two categories: Entrepreneur of the Year and Chef of the Year. These women were celebrated for their trailblazing efforts in culinary innovation and their entrepreneurial spirit. Among the honorees were Aditi Dugar of Masque, Alina Alam of Mitti Cafe, and Saloni Kukreja of Indu Ice Cream, among others.

The award ceremony, which was graced by Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon'ble Minister of Tourism & Culture, Government of India, and Sriharsha Majety, Co-Founder and CEO of Swiggy, highlighted the extraordinary achievements of these women and their impact on the industry.

A platform for change

The initiative stands as a testament to the platform’s commitment to empowering women in India’s F&B industry. With 70,000 women-run restaurants already listed on Swiggy, these entrepreneurs are not only changing the way India eats but are also generating significant employment opportunities.

Women-led growth at the heart of India’s food revolution

In his address, Shekhawat emphasised the critical role women-led businesses play in driving India’s economic growth, especially beyond the major cities. “Organisations that partner with and empower women entrepreneurs are essential for inclusive economic development,” he said. He commended Swiggy for its over 12 years of work in promoting women’s entrepreneurship, noting that initiatives like “She The Change” were vital in inspiring future generations of women to step into the world of entrepreneurship.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Food Marketplace, also reiterated the platform’s mission to support women entrepreneurs. “The stories of resilience, creativity, and leadership that these women share are inspiring. We are proud to be part of their journeys,” he said.