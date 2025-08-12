'Coolie' vs 'War 2' advance booking: Rajinikanth's latest film crosses ₹25 crore in India, outpaces Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's actioner

Rajinikanth-led gangster drama Coolie, as well as Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer commercial actioner War 2, are set to release in theatres ahead of Independence Day 2025. Coolie is ahead of War 2 in terms of its advance bookings for the first day, first shows.

Coolie advance booking day 1

The Thalaiva-led gangster drama raked in a total of ₹26.28 crore as of 11:00 am on August 12 in terms of bookings for day 1 in India, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

A lion's share of the film's pre-sales came from its Tamil version, which raked in a total of ₹18.89 crore. Its Hindi (₹48.68 lakh), Telugu (₹27.02 lakh) and Kannada versions (₹2.73 lakh) have also fared decently so far.

Moreover, Coolie has crossed the $2 million mark at the North American box office. The total premiere earnings of Coolie stand at $2.10 million, and the movie is now on track to achieve a $3 million premiere opening in North America.

With this, it has become the first-ever Tamil film to achieve this feat. Rajinikanth's 2016 film Kabali raked in $1.93 million in premiere sales.

War 2 advance booking day 1

The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer commercial actioner has been left far behind the tsunami that is Rajinikanth's Coolie. War 2 has raked in a total of ₹8.67 crore as of 11:00 am on August 12 in terms of its India bookings for day 1.

Of this, its Hindi 2D version earned ₹3.3 crore, whereas its Hindi IMAX 2D, 4DX, ICE, and Dolby Cine versions raked in ₹33.24 lakh, ₹6.40 lakh, ₹1.27 lakh, and ₹25,450, respectively.

The film's Telugu 2D and 4DX versions minted ₹43.98 lakh and ₹3,900, respectively. Its Tamil 2D version made ₹33.24 lakh on the same day.

The only saving grace for the commercial actioner is its trending on BookMyShow ahead of its August 14 release. The Ayan Mukherji-directed film crossed the 1 million interest mark on BookMyShow, becoming the second Bollywood film to achieve the feat after Prabhas-led Adipurush.