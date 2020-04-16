Coronavirus: 68 staff members of govt hospital quarantine after suspect dies

A government hospital has reportedly asked 68 doctors, nurses and staff members to practise home quarantine after a COVID-19 suspect died on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old patient, who was pregnant, was admitted to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital in North-West Delhi on Monday but did not tell authorities that she went on a foreign trip and was asked to be home quarantined, NDTV reported.

She was admitted after providing wrong information. "The patient did not disclose her travel history and the fact about her home quarantine given by District Magistrate (North West) despite repeated verbal query at the time of her admission and she submitted wrong information in the prescribed form," the report quoted hospital sources as saying.

The patient was moved to a ventilator after her condition deteriorated. She later revealed to the doctors that she had a travel history to another country and was even in contact with infected passengers. Four members of her family were ordered to practise isolation in their own homes from the district magistrate.

All the staff members, who were in contact with her have been asked to remain under home quarantine while the coronavirus report on the patient is awaited, NDTV report said.

