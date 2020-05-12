Coronavirus: Air India headquarters sealed for 2 days after staff tests positive

Air India headquarters in Delhi has been sealed for two days starting Tuesday after a staff tested positive for coronavirus. The state-run airline has sealed the facility to conduct a thorough sanitisation of the building. "Airlines House has been sealed for Tuesday and Wednesday," news agency PTI reported citing an unidentified official. The staffer, posted at the Gurudwara Rakabganj Road building, tested positive on Monday evening.

India has been under a nationwide lockdown since March 25. The lockdown is expected to be lifted on May 17. Coronavirus has infected over 70,000 people so far. Nearly 2,290 people have died as of now due to the deadly virus.

Air India is the only airline participating in the Vande Bharat Mission, under which the carrier would operate 64 flights between May 7 and May 14 to repatriate around 15,000 stranded Indians from 12 countries on a payment basis. Air India, which is operating flights to evacuate Indians stranded in foreign countries, have asked its pilots to undertake a coronavirus test before they operate such flights.

Meanwhile, five Air India pilots, who had tested positive for coronavirus, have reportedly been tested negative. The results of the second round of tests came on Monday evening. "All our five pilots, who underwent the second test on Sunday have tested negative for the coronavirus infection," PTI reported. The five pilots fly Boeing 787 planes. On Sunday, there were reports that five pilots tested positive for coronavirus. India reported 3,604 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nation-wide tally to 70,756. The total coronavirus cases comprise 46,008 active, 22,454 cured and 2,293 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed, adding that the country also reported 87 deaths in the last 24 hours.

