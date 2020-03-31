Coronavirus: Amitabh Kant-led panel meets World Bank, UN, ADB to strategise India's response

An empowered panel led by Niti Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh Kant met representatives of the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, UNICEF, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Monday to strategise on India's response to the coronavirus spread. The panel met these organisations to look into ways they could best help India to contain the pandemic, as mentioned by a government official.

The panel will hold several such meetings to discuss India's response to the pandemic, The Economic Times reported. The panel and the organisations will adapt the strategy depending on how the spread unfolds in the coming days.

International organisations such as the UN and the World Bank have been roped in to ensure support at a global scale. India might also look at financial aid from these institutions, as the daily reported.

Meanwhile, NGOs have been enlisted to help the vulnerable sections of the society including daily-wage earners, small businesses, vendors and gig-economy workers. Private sector has also been asked to make sure that supply of personal protective equipments is uninterrupted.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi established 11 committees, including the one led by Amitabh Kant, under the Disaster Management Act. These committees would plan and ensure quick implementation of measures.

On Monday, India reported the biggest spike in coronavirus cases. With around 200 new cases, the total number has reached 1,117. The coronavirus death toll in the country has reached 32, according to the health ministry. So far 101 people have recovered from coronavirus in India. The Union Health Ministry, however, has said that coronavirus is still the local transmission phase in India and has not yet reached the community transmission stage. The Supreme Court, additionally, has stated that more than the contagion itself, the fear and panic are fast becoming bigger problems.

