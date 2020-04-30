Coronavirus cases cross 33,000-mark, 67 deaths in 24 hours

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has crossed the 33,000-mark and now stands at 33,050. While the number of deaths, which had crossed the 1,000-mark on Wednesday, stood at 1074. Sixty-seven deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours

A total of 1,718 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, taking the total number of active cases in the country to 23,651 while the number of patients cured/discharged has risen to 8,324.

Maharashtra which continues to be the worst coronavirus affected state now has 9,915 COVID-19 cases and 421 deaths, the most among any state. Following Maharashtra is Gujarat with 4,082 COVID-19 cases and then Delhi with 3,439 cases. These three states account for more than half the coronavirus cases in the country.

Nine states now have more than a thousand coronavirus cases. These are - Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telengana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Andra Pradesh.

The nation-wide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus has been in effect since March 25 and is expected to end on May 3. There is speculation that the lockdown will be extended beyond May 3 as some states have already announced extension. Telangana has extended the lockdown till May 7, while Punjab has extended it for two more weeks beyond May 3.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said on Wednesday evening that the government would allow lifting of the restrictions to many districts. The Centre also allowed the movement of migrant workers and students on Wednesday. Shops outside municipalities and the ones that are registered have also been allowed to operate.

