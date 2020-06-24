Coronavirus cases in Delhi: All houses to be screened by July 6

With the rising number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, the state government is ramping up its strategy to combat the risk of the fatal disease. As per Delhi government's revised strategy, every house will now be screened by July 6. Every house in the containment zones will be screened by June 30. All symptomatic and asymptomatic cases will be tested in containment zones between 5th and 10th day. There are a total of 261 containment zones in Delhi, so far.

The city will be conducting a serological survey from June 27 till July 10. At least 20,000 samples will be collected as a part of a sero survey.

A strict monitoring plan will also be implemented at the district level. The state government has mandated everyone to download the Aarogya Setu app, especially in the worst-affected neighborhoods.

Furthermore, in the containment zones, the movement will be restricted by police by using CCTV cameras. Rapid antigen testing will also be done in such areas.

Two hotels - Ginger Hotel and Tulip Hotel - have been dedicated as COVID care centres for healthcare workers. Besides, the government has directed private hospitals in the city to reserve nearly 60 per cent beds for the COVID-19 patients, adding that those beds will be provided in subsidised rates.

According to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi has almost tripled its testing per day. The national capital is now conducting 18,000 tests daily from 5,000 tests, Kejriwal said in a press conference on Monday.

Kejriwal added that his Aam Aadmi Party government would provide pulse oximeters to all Covid-19 patients who are in-home quarantine as part of the revised strategy to contain the spread of the virus.

Delhi overtook Tamil Nadu on Sunday as the second worst-hit state by the pandemic after Maharashtra. More than 2,000 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported so far by the national capital. The city, on Wednesday, reported 66,602 cases of coronavirus, out of which 24,988 are active cases and 2,301 deaths. So far, the capital city has been able to discharge or cure 39,313 corona-infected patients.

